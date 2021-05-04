Lorain police make arrest in fatal shooting

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain man is now charged with a murder from April 29.
Lorain police said Joshua Oquendo, 28, shot and killed Edwin Guzman, 36.
Guzman was shot while driving in the 2400 block of E. 29th Street around 5:45 p.m.
After being shot, Guzman lost control of his Nissan and struck several vehicles before stopping in a yard at the intersection of E. 29th Street and Gary Avenue.
EMS transported Guzman to Mercy Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Oquendo is already being held in the Lorain County Jail on other charges related to the homicide.
