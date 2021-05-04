Michael Symon to convert B Spot Burgers to Mabel’s BBQ in Eton by summer

Mabel’s BBQ is a restaurant unlike any other, combining a rustic smokehouse with a laid-back vibe, from the interior to the recipes, Cleveland pride is woven into the fabric. The menu revolves around Symon’s special barbeque sauce made with local Bertman’s Ballpark Mustard and European spices and smoking their meat over local fruitwood; options include brisket, pork, ribs, and more with side dishes, desserts, a full bar menu complete with signature cocktails and more. The aesthetic and interior of the restaurant will follow the original concept on East 4th Street with arch ceilings, industrial lighting, and exposed brick to resemble the nostalgic West Side Market, which will be led by the interior designer, Scott Ricardson and architect, Richard Lalli.