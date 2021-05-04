Michael Symon to convert B Spot Burgers to Mabel’s BBQ in Eton by summer

WOODMERE, Ohio (WOIO) - Fear not, Michael Symon fans... the renowned chef’s flavor footprint isn’t leaving Eton.
Michael Symon Restaurants is transforming the former B Spot Burgers location into the award-winning Mabel’s BBQ this summer.
B Spot on 28699 Chagrin Blvd. officially closed on May 2.
Eton Chagrin Boulevard said their “comment to evolving and growing together” with the chef’s company led to this concept filling “the void in the community for authentic ‘Cleveland’ BBQ and introduce new experiences including a BBQ + Bourbon club environment.”
“Our love of Eton and our partnership with Bob and Ezra Stark and the entire team runs deep, and we are thrilled to continue to grow together with them,” said Doug Petkovic, Partner of Michael Symon Restaurants. “Our Mabel’s BBQ concept is ideal for the East side community, and we are excited to introduce the restaurant and all it has to offer this Summer!”
Eton Chagrin Boulevard excitedly gave the following description of Mabel’s BBQ to entice the community (and their tastebuds):
Mabel’s BBQ is a restaurant unlike any other, combining a rustic smokehouse with a laid-back vibe, from the interior to the recipes, Cleveland pride is woven into the fabric. The menu revolves around Symon’s special barbeque sauce made with local Bertman’s Ballpark Mustard and European spices and smoking their meat over local fruitwood; options include brisket, pork, ribs, and more with side dishes, desserts, a full bar menu complete with signature cocktails and more. The aesthetic and interior of the restaurant will follow the original concept on East 4th Street with arch ceilings, industrial lighting, and exposed brick to resemble the nostalgic West Side Market, which will be led by the interior designer, Scott Ricardson and architect, Richard Lalli.
“Our 15+ year partnership with Michael Symon Restaurants has been such a thrilling and fun journey, seeing fellow Cleveland born companies thriving and celebrating each other’s successes and working together,” said Lidia Richani, Executive Vice President of Leasing for Stark Enterprises. “After seeing excitement and popularity around Mabel’s BBQ on East 4th Street, and being regular diners ourselves, we knew that evolving together meant introducing this creative concept to the East side of Cleveland. We are looking forward to the future ahead with Michael Symon Restaurants, it sure looks bright!”
Take a look at Mabel’s BBQ menu from their East 4th location in Downtown Cleveland by going to mabelsbbq.com.
