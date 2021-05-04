Multi-county human trafficking operation leads to arrest of 10 in Northeast Ohio; several victims identified

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A joint-human trafficking operation conducted primarily out of Summit County resulted in the arrests of 10 individuals.
According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, multiple men and woman were encountered during the single-day operation, which involved the suspects answering an online advertisement for explicit sexual services in exchange for cash.
The following suspects were taken into custody and charged with engaging in prostitution, a misdemeanor crime:
- Dominic Falcon, 22, Uniontown
- Grant Abbe, 51, Rootstown
- Joseph Jasinski, 37, Garfield Heights
- Cory Messner, 41, Wadsworth
- William Auld, 50, Canton
- John Lammlein, 51, Hartville
- Mike Pucci, 62, Massillon
- David Delong, 60, Massillon
- Mohammad Shafaq, 41, Enola, Pa.
- Randy Moore, 41, Bethel, N.C.
Services from the RAHAB Ministries and the Rape Crisis Center of Summit and Medina counties were offered to the victims of human trafficking identified during the investigation.
The Portage County Sheriff’s Office, Stark County Sheriff’s Office, Akron Police Department, Adult Parole Authority, and Summit County Prosecutor’s Office assisted in the investigation.
