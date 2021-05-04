19 News Vaccine Team finds more than 10,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses went unused in Ohio

In partnership with state and local health authorities, Giant Eagle Pharmacy has been actively supporting COVID-19 vaccine distribution throughout Ohio and is committed to acting as a responsible vaccine administrator. Our pharmacies have procedures in place to confirm the viability of all vaccine received and ensure that vaccine is properly handled until it can be connected with an eligible patient. As the number of already vaccinated patients continues to grow and additional vaccine supply has become available, there has been a decrease in vaccine appointment demand. Any vaccine that arrives in an unusable state or is not able to be administered to a patient prior to expiration is reported to the Ohio Department of Health in alignment with state guidance. To date, Giant Eagle Pharmacy has successfully administered more than 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine across its footprint and has been responsible for one in every 30 shots given throughout Ohio.