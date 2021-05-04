Parents concerned about what’s being taught in diversity and inclusion programming

“If a child says to you we came up to you saying we came up with different pronouns in a Spanish class for people who didn’t know if they were a boy or a girl because they’re being taught the theory that there are more than 2 sexes, there may be 100 sexes, it depends on how you feel that day. That’s equating to parents going; what are you talking about? and what is being taught?” said Mary Frances Weir-Hansen.