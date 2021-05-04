Portage County Health District vaccination clinic opens at Kent State University

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Health District vaccination clinic is up and running inside Kent State University’s Field House.
Kentstater Ally Fabiniak told 19 News she had Covid back in October, which motivated her to get the shot as soon as possible.
“It’s a little tough. I definitely was sick for a while after & I’m still facing effects from it, so I think it’s definitely something that should be taken seriously,” Fabiniak said.
Health Commissioner Joseph Diorio says he’d love to see more people come through the doors.
“So this is the opportunity that most people should’ve been waiting for… The demand is not that great right now, but the vaccine is available,” he said.
You can sign up at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Keylie Vannatter got vaccinated for her family.
“It be very generous of me to help other people, and I would feel more comfortable being around my grandparents,” she said.
