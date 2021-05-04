Slightly above average thunderstorm days forecast this Summer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting above average thunderstorm days for the Summer of 2021.
In June, Cleveland averages six thunderstorm days.
This June, the team is forecasting that eight days out of the month will feature thunderstorms.
A typical July brings six thunderstorm days to northeast Ohio.
For July 2021, we’re anticipating eight days with thunderstorms.
Finally, an average August offers five thunderstorm days.
This August, we’re expecting seven days with thunderstorms.
Of those 23 days, about half of them will produce strong to severe thunderstorms.
A Severe Thunderstorm is defined as a thunderstorm that produces one inch hail, or larger, in diameter, and/or winds equal to, or in excess of, 58 mph.
