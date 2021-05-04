From St. Ignatius to the NFL

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - From St. Ignatius to Notre Dame to the Miami Dolphins. Liam Eichenburg has come a long way since his high school days, but his old coach Chuck Kyle had a feeling he’d be playing on Sundays. “It doesn’t take long to see the potential of a young man when he’s 15 or 16 years old. You’re seeing the God-given talents of size and speed,” said Kyle.
One thing that Kyle remembers about Eichenberg was the way he worked. “His work ethic was excellent. All the way through high school, all the way through college,” said Kyle.
He not only used his time at Ignatius to make himself a better player, he was trying to lift other guys up as well. He would frequently stay after practice to help younger players who were struggling to pick up what was being taught that day. “Typical of Liam, he would grab those kids and say ‘Come here. Let’s go over this. I’ll show you,’” said. Kyle.
Eichenberg will be the latest guy that has gone from Ignatius to the NFL, and now Kyle, has one more team to keep an eye on on Sundays.
