Summit County Sheriff’s deputies arrest man for allegedly mastrabating in motel hallway

GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old man was arrested at a Green motel Sunday after police say he was caught masturbating in a hallway.
Deputies responded to the Super 8 Motel in Green and later identified the man as Armondo M. Portillo, 29, of Honduras, according to a Summit County Sheriff’s Office media release.
Portillo was arrested and charged with public indecency, a third-degree misdemeanor, according to the release.
Portillo was booked into the Summit County jail, where authorities say they determined he was in the country without the government’s permission.
The sheriff’s office contacted the U.S. Department of Homeland Security about the incident.
