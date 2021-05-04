Tri-C postpones athletics until fall 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Community College has announced it will postpone all interscholastic athletics until the fall of 2022.
The college made the decision based on the estimated timeline for achieving widespread immunity to the coronavirus, according to a Tri-C media release.
This is important, according to the college, because athletics require athletes and coaches to be in close proximity for extended periods.
The college is among several in its athletic conference to suspend athletics for some or all of the next academic year, the release said.
Campus recreation centers will remain open for physical education, sports, and exercise science classes, as well as for some student engagement activities, the college said. Safety protocols will be in place.
Rec centers will not be open to the public; campus swimming pools will remain closed.
The college said it looks forward to resuming activities and restarting athletics in 2022 as the number of vaccinated people increases and cases of COVID-19 cases decline.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.