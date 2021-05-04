Vaccine clinic at Tri-C carries on despite low turnout

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A low turnout at a vaccine clinic is not dampening the hope of health officials Tuesday at Cuyahoga Community College’s Metropolitan Campus.
“I think this is maybe a test run,” Valerie Grey, the head nurse at the clinic today, said.
Care Alliance Health Center staff set up their station next to Lot 4 of the campus, ready to administer Covid-19 vaccines through the afternoon. Two hours into their opening, only four people walked in to get a dose.
Grey says vaccine hesitancy is a major hurdle for many in the city.
“I know there is,” she said. “Every time I do covid testing, I ask them if they’ve gotten the vaccine, and many say no, and they won’t get it.”
Lisa Wheeler-Cooper, vice president of development and marketing for Care Alliance, adds a growing list of vaccination options that has led to a dip in attendance.
“We started out with a lot of restrictions and age limits,” she said. “There’s just so many options across the city for individuals to choose.”
Despite the lack of attendance at this clinic, workers still understand the pandemic is far from over.
“Every individual getting vaccinated makes a difference,” she said.
The Care Alliance team is not letting the poor turnout get them down. They will be at Tri-C’s Eastern campus this Thursday, ready to give out the vaccine to whoever wants it.
“They need to know the vaccine’s safe, effective, available for them, and I think it’s going to be a process,” Grey said.
