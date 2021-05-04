What’s on the ballot in Northeast Ohio primary and special elections

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - May 4, 2021 is election day for primary and special elections across Ohio. Although there are no statewide issues on the ballot Tuesday, voters in some Northeast Ohio towns will decide whether to approve various tax levies and who will move on in City Council elections.
The polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. for in-person voting.
You will need to bring an ID to the polls. A photo ID, utility bill, or bank statement is among the forms of ID that are considered acceptable. Click here for a full list of acceptable IDs.
You can find your polling place by clicking here.
Here are the issues on the ballot in Cuyahoga County. There are also various measures on ballots today in Summit County and Stark County. You can find a full list of what’s up for election today on your county’s Board of Elections website.
- Brecksville
- Proposed zoning amendment to reclassify a portion of the Sherwin-Williams property on Brecksville Road from a residential to an office laboratory classification
- Fairview Park
- Renewal of Fire levy
- Renewal of proposed municipal income tax
- Garfield Heights
- Proposed zoning amendment to reclassify multiple properties from single family/residential to retail/commercial
- North Olmsted
- Proposed additional tax levy for North Olmsted City School District
- Parma
- Proposed bond issue and tax levy for Parma City School District
- City Council member primary (Ward 7- Republican ballot)
- Parma Heights
- Proposed bond issue and tax levy for Parma City School District
- Pepper Pike
- Proposed zoning amendment to reclassify Park Synagogue on Shaker Boulevard from single Family District to Public Building District
- Rocky River
- Proposed additional tax levy for Rocky River School District
- Seven Hills
- Proposed bond issue and tax levy for Parma City School District
- Renewal of tax levy for payment of firefighters and funding of emergency medical services
- Strongsville
- Proposed additional Fire tax levy
- Warrensville Heights
- Proposed renewal of additional tax levy for street lighting
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.