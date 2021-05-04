16-year-old Akron girl charged with murder

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old girl is behind bars, accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old male this past March.
According to Akron police, the female suspect surrendered Monday evening.
She is charged with murder and felonious assault.
Police said on March 11, Imani Tolbert was shot inside a home in the 700 block of Boulevard Street.
When officers arrived around 10:30 p.m., they said Tolbert was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police added the suspect and Tolbert are believed to be acquaintances, but no motive for the murder was released.
The 16-year-old girl is being held at the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.
