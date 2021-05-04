25-year-old man shot to death in Slavic Village

By Stephanie Czekalinski | May 4, 2021 at 7:59 PM EDT - Updated May 4 at 7:59 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old man is dead after being shot several times in the torso on Sunday.

Police were called to the 7300 block of Broadway Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. for a shooting, according to a Cleveland police media release.

Officers found the 25-year-old on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the release said.

Officers administered first aid and the victim was taken by ambulance by Metro where he died.

A 17-year-old was taken to University Hospitals by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to police.

Police have no suspects, the media release said.

