25-year-old man shot to death in Slavic Village

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old man is dead after being shot several times in the torso on Sunday.
Police were called to the 7300 block of Broadway Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. for a shooting, according to a Cleveland police media release.
Officers found the 25-year-old on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the release said.
Officers administered first aid and the victim was taken by ambulance by Metro where he died.
A 17-year-old was taken to University Hospitals by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to police.
Police have no suspects, the media release said.
