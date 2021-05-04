27-year-old Stark County man missing since Tuesday morning

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help find 27-year-old Victor Michael Chatman.
Chatman was last seen on Tuesday morning in the 1400 block of West Valentine Circle NW in Canton Township, according to the sheriff’s office.
He is 5′9″ tall, 144 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes. and was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, and dark pants.
According to the sheriff’s office, he drives a grey 2014 Chevrolet Cruze with OH License Plate HCC3958.
Call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800 if you see Chatman or know where he may be.
