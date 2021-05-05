Akron man arrested for shooting woman at birthday party

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested an Akron man wanted for shooting a woman at a birthday party.
Akron police said Marriece Ellis, 29, was taken into custody at a home in the 800 block of Concord Ave Tuesday afternoon.
According to officers, Ellis shot a 27-year-old woman in the leg on April 27 around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Wildwood and Hope Avenues.
The victim was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital by private car.
Ellis is charged with felonious assault.
