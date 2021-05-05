Akron man pleads guilty to 6 break-ins, 4 on West Market Street

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man was pleaded guilty to breaking into several buildings over the past two years.
William Harrell, 34, of Akron, pleaded guilty to six counts of breaking and entering, all fifth-degree felonies, according to a media release from the Summit County Prosecutor’s office.
Harrell will be sentenced on June 10.
Prosecutors say Harrell broke into the following locations:
July 30, 2019: Baho Convenience Store at 460 West Market Street
September 8 & 29, 2019: A vacant home on Crosby Street
April 24, 2020: The Vintage Goat at 451 West Market Street.
April 28, 2020: Chez Del Interiors at 480 West Exchange Street
May 1, 2020: Sackmann Stamp and Stencil at 411 West Exchange Street
