Canton man arrested for possession and trafficking in cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - An ongoing investigation into the illegal narcotics led to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office arresting a Canton man for possession and trafficking of cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine.
The SCSO said their Metro Narcotics Unit and the Canton Police Department Vice Unit executed search warrants at homes in the 1500 block of Rowland Avenue NE and the 600 block of Young Avenue NE in Canton around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
Units seized approximately 8.14 ounces of cocaine, 1.5 ounces of heroin, 11.6 ounces of methamphetamine, more than $30,000 in cash, and five cars, according to the SCSO.
The SCSO confirmed 51-year-old Andre D. Hampton of the Rowland Avenue address was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Trafficking of methamphetamine
- Possession of heroin
- Trafficking in heroin
- Possession of cocaine
- Trafficking in cocaine
“This investigation is yet another example of local law enforcement collaboration as we work seamlessly to ensure Stark County’s streets are safe,” explained Sheriff George T. Maier. “I am proud of the work of both units in ensuring these dangerous drugs are taken out of circulation and that this individual is held accountable.”
Call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800 or the Anonymous Crime Tip Line 330-451-3937 with any other information on this case.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.