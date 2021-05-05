CVS now takes walk-ins and offers same-day appointments for COVID-19 vaccine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Remember staying up all hours clicking refresh on your browser over and over trying to find an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine? Times have changed.
CVS Pharmacy stores across the country - including the 370 in Ohio - are offering walk-in same-day COVID-19 vaccines, according to a company media release.
Beginning Wednesday, CVS is accepting walk-ins and is also providing same-day appointment scheduling as soon as one hour from the time you schedule.
You can make these same-day appointments at CVS.com.
As of Wednesday, CVS offers vaccinations in more than 8,300 stores in 49 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington. D.C., according to the company.
CVS has administered more than 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses; second dose compliance is more than 90% at CVS Health Locations, the release said.
