Euclid roller rink allowed to stay open, under certain conditions

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A popular Euclid roller rink, some call a “neighborhood nuisance,” will be allowed to remain open.
This week, the City of Euclid and Mig’s Pla-Mor roller rink came to an agreement on how the business will operate going forward.
The city had filed a motion with the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, trying to get the roller rink shut down, due to teen violence.
The rink, on Shore Center Drive, has been home to several crimes the last few years, many involving teens. The incidents ranged from fights to riots involving several hundred people.
Miguel Sanders, the rink’s owner, tells 19 News he’s happy he could reach an agreement with the city to keep his business open.
“So many people depend on this place,” said Sanders.
The roller rink has been around for decades, though it’s operated under different names and with different owners. Sanders took over as the owner about 3 years ago.
According to the signed agreement through the court, Pla-Mor must make changes to skating sessions and events involving youth.
The biggest change is that minors have to be signed in and out by a parent or guardian. Sanders is taking it a step further than that new requirement. He says he’s asking parents and guardians to remain in the rink with their kid(s) during every skate session, in hopes of eliminating some of the teen violence.
“I think that’s the best policy,” said Sanders.
Other parts of the agreement include: having security on hand for youth events and these events must be over by 9:30 P.M. Alcohol is also not allowed on the premises.
The changes may mean a loss of some business, but for Sanders he says it’s better than losing his entire business. “I can’t afford to lose my business. This is my livelihood, let alone a place people depend on.”
Attached is the full agreement between Sanders, Mig’s Pla-Mor and the City of Euclid.
If Pla-Mor breaches the agreement during the next year, a judge says the business will be forced to close.
