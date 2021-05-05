Driver convicted of hitting Stow police officer loses license for 10 years

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver convicted of hitting a Stow police officer while fleeing a traffic stop in April was sentenced in Summit County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday.

Judge Alison Breaux sentenced Jevonte Jones, of Kent, to 18 months in prison and also took away his driver’s license for 10 years.

A Stow police officer attempted to pull over Jones on April 9 just before 7 p.m. on Fishcreek Road and Cresswood Drive.

Jones refused to stop and then drove into a second Stow police officer who had exited his cruiser to put down stop sticks.

Jones was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals on April 15 at a Willoughby motel.

The Stow police officer has recovered from his injuries.

Jones told Judge Breaux he was trying to get to a birthday party and is also a new father.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.