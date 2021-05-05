Grand jury indicts driver accused of hitting Stow police officer

Grand jury indicts driver accused of hitting Stow police officer
Jevonte Jones (Source: Stow Police)
By Julia Bingel | May 5, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT - Updated May 5 at 9:53 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Grand Jury indicted a 21-year-old Kent man on several charges after allegedly hitting a Stow police officer while fleeing from a traffic stop.

Stow police said an officer attempted to pull over Jevonte Jones on April 9 just before 7 p.m. on Fishcreek Road and Cresswood Drive.

Jones allegedly refused to stop and then drove into a second Stow police officer who had exited his cruiser to put down stop sticks.

Jones was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals on April 15 at a Willoughby motel.

He was indicted on the charges of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and vehicular assault and is being held in the Summit County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

The Stow police officer has recovered from his injuries.

Jones has previous convictions of carrying a concealed weapon (firearm), probation violation, obstructing official business, drug abuse and theft.

