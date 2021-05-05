Man wanted for stealing cash from register at Willoughby Walgreens

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby Police are urging the community to come forward and identify the man who “decided to help himself to the cash drawer at Walgreens without asking.”
Police said he left his bottle of 7-Up behind and it’s being analyzed at the crime lab.
However, officers are hoping the community’s help “can save our hard-working forensic analysts some time and allow them to work on other crimes.”
According to police, the suspect ran away across SR-91 towards Pineridge Plaza.
Take a close look at the surveillance footage shared by police.
Call Det. Burrington at 440-953-4212 and reference case ##21-11693 if you recognize him or have any other information on this case.
