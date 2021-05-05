Newburg Heights mayor’s policy requires employees to get COVID-19 vaccine; unvaccinated employees terminated come September

All employees of the Village must obtain a COVID-19 vaccination. Exceptions to this policy are allowed for employees who (i) maintain sincerely held religious beliefs protected under Title VII or (ii) have a medical condition which makes receipt of the vaccine dangerous or otherwise inappropriate for that individual. Where an employee qualifies for one of the exceptions, the Village will seek to make a reasonable accommodation, depending on the facts and circumstances of the particular position and job duties. The Safety Director may consider requests for a reasonable accommodation from employees who do not meet an exception on a case-by-case basis. Reasonable accommodations may include working remotely or working while maintaining public health social distancing requirements and wearing personal protective equipment including a mask and/or face shield that is purchased and provided for by the Village of Newburgh Heights. Custom or personally purchased gear shall not be considered acceptable. Where reasonable accommodation cannot be made, an employee will receive a written warning, to be placed in their personnel file, for non-compliance if the employee is not fully vaccinated on or before July 1, 2021. Where a reasonable accommodation cannot be made, an employee will receive a two (2) day suspension if the employee is not fully vaccinated on or before August 1, 2021. Where a reasonable accommodation cannot be made, an employee will be terminated if the employee is not fully vaccinated on or before September 1, 2021.