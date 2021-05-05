NFL donates 2021 draft items to Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity is one of roughly 20 local non-profits working with the NFL to reuse items left behind from the 2021 draft.
Some of the donations will be used to build new homes. Other items - like signage - will be sold to the public.
All that will help Habitat for Humanity work on what they’re passionate about.
“We build new homes. We also rehab homes,” said Kevin Kelly is the facility and Restore director.
NFL Green is the environmental group is behind this initiative.
They’ve handed over materials like signs, building materials, and staging to be sold directly to customers at Habitat for Humanity’s Cleveland West and North Randall locations.
Some of the items like the carpet and lumber will be used to build new homes in the inner city.
Football fans listen up. You’ll be able to buy this NFL memorabilia by the end of this week.
Kelly, of Habitat for Humanity, said the partnership is like a first-round draft pick for his organization.
He’s overjoyed the NFL decided to give to this good cause.
