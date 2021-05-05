Northeast Ohio Weather: Cooler-than-average with intermittent showers through the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A sprawling area of low pressure is sitting over Canada at this time, bringing us these ever-present mainly cloudy, cool, and damp conditions.
The aforementioned low will begin to move in our direction later in the weekend.
This will keep things cooler-than-average through the weekend, and even into next week.
In the short term, expect a dry evening.
Skies will clear for a time tonight, allowing temperatures to fall into the mid 30s by Thursday morning.
Areas of frost will occur, especially in inland communities that are away from the lakeshore.
Be sure to take measures to protect tender vegetation.
Some patchy fog will develop tonight, too.
Fog will lift by mid-morning Thursday, giving way to variable cloudiness and highs near 60 degrees.
Our next round of rain will arrive on Thursday evening.
High temperatures will remain in the 50s through the weekend, and even into next week.
