Northeast Ohio Weather: Extended colder than normal pattern and unsettled

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Not fun times in the weather world around here for the time being. The issue is a massive area of low pressure over Eastern Canada. It doesn’t move, in fact, it begins to track south towards us later this weekend. The result for us is an extended period of below normal temperatures and spokes of energy that will give us waves of rain the next several days. It’s cloudy and cold today. Only around 50 degrees for a high. The clouds clear out for a time tonight. This will lead to a high frost threat away from the lakeshore. Cover the tender vegetation. Mostly cloudy tomorrow with afternoon temperatures near 60 degrees. Rain develops late day tomorrow from west to east. It’s going to rain Thursday night into early Friday morning. I do think we will see some sun by Friday afternoon. High temperatures only in the lower to middle 50s. More showers arrive late day Friday and Friday night. Yuck.