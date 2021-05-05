Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force marks 50,000th arrest by taking child rape suspect into custody

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals’ Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force surpassed a monumental accomplishment recently.
Pete Elliott, with the U.S. Marshals, said the arrest of 20-year-old Brannon Newell on Tuesday marked the 50,000th capture during the task force’s 18-year history.
Newell was wanted by the Canton Police Department for rape and gross sexual imposition charges for an alleged crime involving a victim under the age of 6 years old. He was located at a Maple Avenue NE home in Canton and arrested without incident.
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force was created in 2003 in honor of Cleveland Police Patrolman Wayne Leon, who was killed in the line of duty by a fugitive.
The group consists of over 100 federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies with the following accolades:
- Over 73,000 warrants cleared
- Over 1,700 homicide suspects arrested
- Over 4,600 suspects wanted for sex offenses arrested
- Over 7,700 assault suspects apprehended
- Over 4,200 individuals wanted for robbery arrested
- Over 14,200 arrests made for narcotics-related crimes
- More than 2,200 firearms seized
- Nearly 900 kilograms of illegal narcotics seized
“Violent crime and its perpetrators will always be one of the evil parts of our society, but the partnership between these law enforcement agencies and the community will be what continues to combat that evil.” U.S. Marshal Elliott said.
