Ohio reports single-day increase of 1,450 new COVID-19 cases

Members of the Ohio National Guard help administer COVID-19 vaccines at Cleveland State's...
Members of the Ohio National Guard help administer COVID-19 vaccines at Cleveland State's Wolstein Center
By Chris Anderson
Updated: May. 5, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health said 19,337 coronavirus deaths have been verified in the state of Ohio with at least 1,078,734 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

The 24-hour increase of 1,450 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Wednesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 172,887 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 56,991 total hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 7,874 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.

