Olmsted Township ducklings rescued from storm drain

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - There are half a dozen lucky duckies getting the care they need after Olmsted Township Police rescued them from a storm drain when their “Mama Duck” left.
According to police, Ptlm. Dieckman and Sgt. Covic along with Olmsted Township firefighters Jansen and Dean responded to Oakwood Estates on Wednesday morning to get the ducks out of the drain.
“Although a few of them weren’t cooperative in the rescue efforts, members of the police and fire departments were able to grab them, ultimately rescuing them from the drain!” police said.
Police called it, “an interesting way” for emergency personnel to start their day!
The first responders waited to see if Mama Duck returned for her ducklings, but she never did.
So, a helpful resident took them to Lake Erie Nature and Science Center in Bay Village to rehabilitate them.
