Pittsburgh Steelers player expected to reach plea deal following traffic stop in Lake County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Pittsburgh Steelers player who was initially arrested in Lake County on gun and traffic violations is expected to reach a plea deal with prosecutors on Wednesday.
Justin Layne is scheduled to appear in court at approximately 9:30 a.m. His lawyers said the felony weapon charge will be dropped in exchange for a conviction to first-degree possession of tools.
Layne, a cornerback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, was arrested along I-90 in the early morning hours of April 23, according to the Willoughby Hills police chief.
Police said Layne was driving his Dodge Charge at 89 miles per hour when he was detected by a Willoughby Hills officer in a 60 mile per hour zone.
During the traffic stop, police discovered that Layne was driving with a suspended license. He was taken into custody after it was also discovered that he had an outstanding arrest warrant out of another jurisdiction for failing to appear in court.
A loaded Glock 9mm pistol was found by officers in the car’s center console, according to Willoughby Hills police. Layne is not a licensed concealed carry permit holder in Ohio.
Additionally, loose pieces of marijuana were also found in Layne’s car, but he was not charged with any drug violations.
The 23-year-old native of the Cleveland area who attended Benedictine High School was booked at the Lake County Jail on charges that include transporting a firearm in a vehicle, driving under suspension, and speeding.
