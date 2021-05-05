St. Augustine’s Hunger Center needs your donations

(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel | May 5, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT - Updated May 5 at 11:49 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - St. Augustine’s Hunger Center is asking for donations after the Cleveland Diocese cancels the annual golf outing benefit due to COVID-19 concerns.

During the pandemic, St. Augustine’s Hunger Center doubled the amount of meals they were serving.

In 2019, they served 2,100 meals a week; however, in 2020, that jumped to almost 4,000 meals a week.

You can help support the St. Augustine’s Hunger Center by purchasing 50/50 tickets or golf package raffle tickets.

