St. Augustine’s Hunger Center needs your donations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - St. Augustine’s Hunger Center is asking for donations after the Cleveland Diocese cancels the annual golf outing benefit due to COVID-19 concerns.
During the pandemic, St. Augustine’s Hunger Center doubled the amount of meals they were serving.
In 2019, they served 2,100 meals a week; however, in 2020, that jumped to almost 4,000 meals a week.
You can help support the St. Augustine’s Hunger Center by purchasing 50/50 tickets or golf package raffle tickets.
