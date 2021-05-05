From tiny Tiffin University to the Dallas Cowboys: An unprecedented run

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When I talked with JaQuan Hardy, the former Westlake star running back, before the Draft, he told me he would celebrate after the Draft by working out.
Turns out, he didn’t even wait for it to be over.
“Day 3 (of the NFL Draft) was a long day, obviously for me,” Hardy told me. “Going through the first pick, which was 106, so after every team passed on me I would do 30 pushups, so I ended up doing over 1,600 pushups. So after that, I was like ‘alright, my arms are cramping’.”
Well, he had to keep at least one arm fresh, to answer the phone, because once the Draft ended, Cowboys running backs coach Skip Peete made the call.
“He reached out to me before the Draft even started, but he reached out to me after pick 255 and was like ‘I really, really like the way you run. You run very violent, and we could use you over here’,” Hardy recalls.
Of course, ‘over there’, the Cowboys have an elite back, Zeke Elliott. But they also have room for a player like JaQuan, who’s gonna look good in that uniform, be explosive on that turf, and thrive in that environment.
“At the end of the day, you’re going out to take a grown man’s job,” Hardy says. “I don’t care who it is. I don’t really care about Zeke. I have no bad blood with him. At the end of the day, we’re all going out there to compete and make the team better.
“I’m still blessed, man. God is great, man. He works in mysterious ways, and this will definitely be the best choice for me to go to.
“C’mon, that’s the “Star” (logo), baby. It doesn’t get better than that.”
