Bill seeks to name highway after Staff Sgt. Kyle McKee

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A bill introduced Wednesday in the Ohio House of Representatives aims to name a highway in honor of U.S. Staff Sgt. Kyle McKee.
McKee, from Painesville, was one of five American soldiers killed in a UH-60 helicopter crash, Nov. 12, in Sinai, Egypt.
The crash remains under investigation.
He was part of peacekeeping operations with the Multinational Force and Observers mission.
The bill seeks to designate a portion of State Route 86 in Lake County as the “Staff Sgt. Kyle R. McKee Memorial Highway.”
Rep. Daniel P. Troy (D-Willowick) and Rep. Jamie Callender (R-Concord) introduced the bill, which hasn’t yet passed.
McKee was laid to rest April 24 at Williams Cemetery with an escort from Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
