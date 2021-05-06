Bill seeks to name highway after Staff Sgt. Kyle McKee

Staff Sgt. Kyle R. McKee, 35, was a UH-60 Helicopter Reparier assigned to Aviation Company, Task Force Sinai. Originally from Painesville, Ohio, he enlisted in the Army in 2003 and arrived in Egypt in July 2020. His previous overseas tours include tours in Korea, Afghanistan, and Iraq. McKee's awards and decorations include the Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Non-Commissioned Officer Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, the Combat Action Badge, Senior Aircrew Badge, the Parachutist Badge, and the Air Assault Badge. (Source: U.S. Army)