Canton woman arrested for 7th OVI
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo (Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Brian Koster | May 6, 2021 at 9:32 PM EDT - Updated May 6 at 9:32 PM

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested Dorthea M. Hill, 41, of Canton, Ohio, for her 7th OVI and Child endangering Thursday.

Troopers stopped Mrs. Hill Thursday afternoon for a traffic violation; she had two children in the vehicle, both under the age of eleven.

Hill refused to submit to a breathalyzer test and was booked into the Stark County Jail for Felony OVI and Felony Child endangering. The children were released to a relative.

