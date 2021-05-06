Canton woman arrested for 7th OVI

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested Dorthea M. Hill, 41, of Canton, Ohio, for her 7th OVI and Child endangering Thursday.
Troopers stopped Mrs. Hill Thursday afternoon for a traffic violation; she had two children in the vehicle, both under the age of eleven.
Hill refused to submit to a breathalyzer test and was booked into the Stark County Jail for Felony OVI and Felony Child endangering. The children were released to a relative.
