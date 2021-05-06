Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson will not seek re-election in 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson announced Thursday during a Tele Town Hall he is not be running for a fifth term this fall.
The four-term 57th mayor of Cleveland was first elected in 2005 when he defeated incumbent Jane Campbell.
Before becoming mayor, Jackson served as a Cleveland City Councilman after winning a seat in 1989.
Jackson’s last term has been filled with controversy after several grandchildren were arrested in different incidents with area police departments.
Several people including former City Councilman Zack Reed, Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley, State Sen. Sandra Williams and Councilman Basheer Jones have filed to run.
Former Mayor Dennis Kucinich has considered tossing his hat into the race, but has not officially filed.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.