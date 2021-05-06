Cleveland protestors demand changes be made to Department of Children and Family Services

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Protesters gathered outside of the Jane Edna Hunter Social Services Building in Cleveland on Tuesday.
“DCFS killed Ma’khia Bryant, DCFS killed Jax and DCFS actually killed the kid in Brooklyn, if they would’ve done their job... those three kids would still be living today,” said Joe Jones, founder, Father Lives Matter LLC.
Jones has had to deal with DCFS when it came to his own child.
Now, he is on a mission to advocate for children he says the department has failed.
“The route that they are going now, lives are being lost left and right,” said Jones.
Jones centered Tuesday’s demonstration around three Ohio children who recently died due to tragic situations that he says DCFS could’ve prevented.
“In all three cases, they had some type of psych issue going on and they blew it off,” Jones added.
You may remember hearing about these kids’ tragic stories.
16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant was killed outside of her foster home by Columbus Police.
5-year-old Jax Ponomarenko was allegedly killed by his father in Parma
6-year-old Kaamir Bringht’s mother admitted to Brooklyn Police that she shot and killed him.
Jones says the three kids they are talking about are just the latest examples of how the DCFS has failed the children in our state.
“We’re losing more people today in Cuyahoga County than in The United States of America,” said Jones. “Three children in less than 30 days because they didn’t do their job properly.”
19 News did reach out to the Department of Children and Family Services about this protest but they said they’re not making a statement about it at this time.
