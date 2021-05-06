Det. James Skernivitz to be honored at Ohio Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Police detective who was killed Sept. 3 will be honored Thursday along with several other fallen officers.
The Ohio Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony, an annual event, is happening today at 11 a.m.
The ceremony will honor officers who died in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020, according to an event posting.
Det. James Skernivitz was fatally shot while working undercover. He served with the Cleveland Division of Police for 25 years.
Event attendance is limited, but the ceremony will be livestreamed here.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.