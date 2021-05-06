Driver flown to hospital after car plummets over Willowick cliff

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Willowick Fire confirmed the driver of the car that went over the cliff off the Vine Street extension was flown to the hospital.
The Eastlake Fire Department helped rescue the driver while the Wickliffe Fire Department secured the landing zone for the helicopter at the Northshore Mall, according to Willowick Fire.
Willowick Fire said the driver was flown to the hospital for evaluation but did not state their condition.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
