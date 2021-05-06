Driver in stolen car remains on the loose after leading East Cleveland police on chase

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver of a stolen BMW led police officers on a short chase Thursday afternoon.
According to police, officers attempted to pull over the driver; however, he refused to stop.
Officers chased the driver for a short while and then terminated the pursuit.
The unoccupied BMW was found soon afterwards in the area of Norwood Road in Cleveland.
When officers searched the car, they said they recovered a gun.
The driver remains on the loose.
