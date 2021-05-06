Driver in stolen car remains on the loose after leading East Cleveland police on chase

(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel | May 6, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT - Updated May 6 at 1:42 PM

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver of a stolen BMW led police officers on a short chase Thursday afternoon.

According to police, officers attempted to pull over the driver; however, he refused to stop.

Officers chased the driver for a short while and then terminated the pursuit.

The unoccupied BMW was found soon afterwards in the area of Norwood Road in Cleveland.

This stolen BMW was found abandoned after a short police chase. (Source: WOIO)

When officers searched the car, they said they recovered a gun.

The driver remains on the loose.

