Family seeks tips after memorial quilt is stolen in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A heartbroken mother is seeking tips after a memorial quilt was stolen from a car parked in a hotel lot in Cleveland.
Laura Reff, of Clayton, New York, reached out to 19 News after the theft.
Laura said her daughter, Lucy Reff, died at 23 two years ago. She was an organ donor and saved four lives, according to Laura.
Some of Lucy’s belongings were fashioned into a memorial quilt in her honor.
That treasured quilt was stolen between Friday, April 23, and Saturday, April 24, in the Sonesta ES Suites Cleveland Airport parking lot, Laura said.
A family friend was visiting Cleveland with the quilt when the theft occurred, Laura said.
Boy clothes and a laptop were also stolen from the car.
Contact Laura Reff at 315-767-1588 or Michelle Grybowski at 315-783-0712 if you see the memorial quilt.
You can also contact Cleveland Division of Police as they are aware of the theft.
