Following NFL Draft success, Cleveland starts to prepare for 2022 NBA All Star Game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NFL Draft is in the rear view, and all eyes will be on Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in a few months as Cleveland hosts the NBA All-Star Game.
“The fact that our community gets to experience twice within a year that high-level event with millions of people watching is really exciting,” said president of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, David Gilbert.
The last time the city hosted the NBA All-Star Game was back in 1997.
Since then, trends have changed, and planning is starting early.
“We’re kind of using a structure similar to how we view the management of the Draft, which was actually similar to the way the community ran the Republican National Convention in ’16,” said Gilbert.
You can expect events all weekend at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, tons of people downtown, and you may even catch of glimpse of some of the biggest celebrities this city has ever seen, including hometown favorite, Lebron James.
If you thought the NFL Draft brought in a crowd, just wait until February.
“It’s going to be more than just the event that’s highlighted. It’s going to be celebrities throwing these crazy parties all over town, They’re on social media, and especially with this 75th year, I mean, it’s a happening,” said Gilbert.
The exposure from the NFL Draft and now the All-Star Game is huge for the city, allowing out-of-towners to see we are far from the “mistake on the lake.”
”Get billions of people to see what we already know what a great place it is,” said Gilbert. “We have four of the biggest events we could possibly host, MLB All-Star Game, NFL Draft, NBA All-Star Game, and women’s Final Four”.
The national events don’t stop there. Cleveland is about to be a city everyone has to come to.
“We have Men’s NCAA Basketball in ’25, wrestling in ’26, and in a non-COVID year, we’ll have 10 to 12 other smaller national events,” said Gilbert.
The NBA All-Star weekend begins on Feb. 18, 2022 and runs through Feb. 20.
