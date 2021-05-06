Gov. DeWine promoting tourism, encouraging Ohioans to get vaccinated for summer events

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor Mike DeWine visited Cleveland on Tuesday as the last stop on his tour across the state on Ohio Tourism Day. During a press conference at the Museum of Natural History, DeWine highlighted the importance of tourism and people taking advantage of all of the sights Ohio has to offer.
DeWine remarked how visits to state parks went up dramatically since the pandemic began. According to the state, 88% of Americans are planning to travel in the next 6 months, hoping they do so in Ohio.
However, DeWine says in order for this to be a good summer, people must get vaccinated.
“If we look to the summer and we look to what we want to do, it really is our ticket to freedom,” said DeWine.
DeWine added, “in the next few days, we anticipate those who are 12 years of age and older will be able to get shots. We’ve already started talking to our health departments; we’ve started talking to our schools.”
The goal is that people heading out this summer will boost the tourism industry, which took a major hit during the pandemic.
“We’re seeing so much hope, we talked about the NFL Draft, but we’re starting to see a lot of coming soon signs in restaurants that closed we are coming back, this industry is coming back,” said David Gilbert, CEO of Destination Cleveland.
But everyone isn’t going back to get their second dose. DeWine says the summer presents new opportunities for people to get the vaccine.
“If it’s someone under 18, they’re going to have to have parental consent, but we’re going to be in boys clubs, girls clubs, we’re going to be where food is distributed. we’re going to be anywhere where people are coming together.”
A major concern this summer is the employee shortage as restaurants struggle to find workers. DeWine says he’s looking into what the state can do to help.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.