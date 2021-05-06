How much rain will fall in Northeast Ohio this summer?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Most areas around Northeast Ohio this summer should expect to get between 10 inches and 11 inches of rain.
The June through August typical rainfall amount in Cleveland is 10.4 inches.
However, all it takes is one slow moving thunderstorm over an area, and all of a sudden, nearly a month’s worth of rain will fall in a day.
Tropical systems can also destroy any seasonal forecast as well.
With all of these factors in mind, our rain forecast for June through August indicates above normal rainfall along the East Coast of the United States.
This includes Florida and the Gulf Coast.
We believe there will be many sea breeze storms this summer.
There could also be more of a monsoon season in Arizona the second half of July and into August.
Drier than normal weather is expected in the northern and central Plains and the Pacific Northwest.
All of this will factor into near normal rainfall for Ohio this season.
