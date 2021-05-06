How 19 News meteorologists determine the most accurate summer forecast for Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Summer’s almost here and as we all know, it’s a season when the weather can change in a heartbeat here in Northeast Ohio.
Anyone who’s ever watched a 19 News weathercast has heard us tout the fact that our weather team’s forecasts have been “the most accurate” in Northeast Ohio for 17 consecutive years.
That’s not just a promotional slogan. It’s a FACT. WeatheRate, the only independent television weather forecast verification company in the United States, has monitored the forecasts for ALL the TV stations in Cleveland (and many other U.S. cities) for the past couple of decades.
They carefully compare weather forecasts with actual, observed conditions to determine who’s the most accurate.
So, WHY are the 19 News meteorologists “the most accurate”? Well, there are several reasons. They include the fact that the collective, Northeast Ohio forecasting experience of the 19 News meteorologists amounts to nearly three-quarters of a century. Then there’s the fact that three of us grew up right here in Northeast Ohio’s unique, lake-effect weather and a fourth grew up in Buffalo - which some describe as Cleveland’s weather on steroids. We’re also all degreed meteorologists; not just presenters.
More important though, BECAUSE we’ve all been living and forecasting here for so long, when we go to analyze and interpret the weather computer-models – and all of the meteorologists (TV and otherwise) on the planet have access to almost all of the same models – we know how identify those subtle, little, hidden weather nuances that are so very unique to our weather in Northeast Ohio. The ones that all of those sophisticated computer algorithms that created all of those wonderful weather models just can’t calculate, just plain fail to identify or simply aren’t applicable when it comes to forecasting our unique, Northeast Ohio, lake-effect weather. Those are the ones that we calculate, we identify, and we apply. It’s the stuff that offers credence to the phrase “experience is the best teacher and experience results in expertise”. And the wealth of experience that the 19 News weather team has been generating, living-through and forecasting for decades makes ALL the difference.
Just to add some icing on the cake, there’s the fact that we not only trust each other and respect each other’s skills, abilities, and insights as forecasters, we genuinely LIKE each other – a lot! We group-text each other day and night about not only changing weather models and patterns here, but about unusual weather phenomena across the planet. Simply put, we all love, live, and breathe weather. Yes! We are all geeks. Guilty as charged!
So, what does that mean for you? It means that when you welcome us into your home every day, you can know that you’ll be given not only “the most accurate” forecast for your specific town (zone by zone, south, east, or west), but also the important information you need – spring, summer, fall and winter - to keep you and your family accurately informed and safe – no matter what the weather! And THAT is why we’re here!
