How 19 News meteorologists determine the most accurate summer forecast for Northeast Ohio

More important though, BECAUSE we’ve all been living and forecasting here for so long, when we go to analyze and interpret the weather computer-models – and all of the meteorologists (TV and otherwise) on the planet have access to almost all of the same models – we know how identify those subtle, little, hidden weather nuances that are so very unique to our weather in Northeast Ohio. The ones that all of those sophisticated computer algorithms that created all of those wonderful weather models just can’t calculate, just plain fail to identify or simply aren’t applicable when it comes to forecasting our unique, Northeast Ohio, lake-effect weather. Those are the ones that we calculate, we identify, and we apply. It’s the stuff that offers credence to the phrase “experience is the best teacher and experience results in expertise”. And the wealth of experience that the 19 News weather team has been generating, living-through and forecasting for decades makes ALL the difference.