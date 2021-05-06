2 Strong 4 Bullies
3 suspects linked to disappearance, murder of Akron man Iron Cannon expected to change plea

Iron Jailen Cannon (Source: Family)
Iron Jailen Cannon (Source: Family)(Wadsworth Police)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - Three of the eight suspects accused so far in the disappearance and death of Iron Cannon are expected to change their pleas on Monday.

Medina County court hearings for Justin Hornbeck, Autumn Knight, and Samantha McCune are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Cannon, a 27-year-old Akron man, was last seen in the Wadsworth area in October 2020, according to police. His remains were discovered with gunshot wounds nearly a year later in Mahoning County’s Lake Milton on Sept. 12, 2021.

Detectives allege that the eight suspects lied to police during an “intricate cover-up,” misleading investigators and tampering with evidence since Cannon’s disappearance.

Charges for the three suspects who are due in court on Monday include:

  • Justin Hornbeck, 28 years old of Uniontown: Charged with murder, tampering with evidence, having weapons under disability, obstructing justice, gross abuse of a corpse, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
  • Autumn Knight, 27 years old of Cuyahoga Falls: Charged with tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, gross abuse of a corpse, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
  • Samantha McCune, 27 years old of Uniontown: Charged with obstructing justice.

Three other suspects, identified as 27-year-old Tyrone Render, 55-year-old Marcus Clark, and 32-year-old Christopher Williams, have already been indicted in the case.

Antonio Moore previously pleaded guilty to obstructing justice and is waiting to be sentenced.

Walter Render, a 29-year-old Mentor man, was arrested on Sept. 29. A court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

This story will be updated.

