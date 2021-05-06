2 Strong 4 Bullies
4th person pleads guilty in connection with disappearance, murder of Iron Cannon

Iron Jailen Cannon (Source: Family)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Four out of eight people charged in connection with the murder of Iron Cannon, 27, of Akron, have now pleaded guilty.

Samantha McCune, of Unionton, pleaded guilty Friday to obstructing justice.

Medina County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christopher Collier then sentenced McCune to 180 days in jail.

Cannon was last seen in Wadsworth on Oct. 18, 2020.

Wadsworth police said Cannon was shot and killed and his body hidden for almost a year.

According to detectives, there was an “intricate cover-up” to mislead law enforcement.

The cover-up involved the destruction of and tampering with evidence, including Cannon’s body.

Remains believed to be Cannon’s were recovered from Lake Milton in Mahoning County on Sept. 12, 2021.

On Oct. 4, Justin Hornbeck, of Uniontown, pleaded guilty to several charges; including, involuntary manslaughter.

Also on Oct. 4, Autumn Knight, of Uniontown, pleaded guilty to obstructing justice.

Both Hornbeck and Knight will be sentenced on Dec. 20.

Antonio Moore will be sentenced on Nov. 8. He has already pleaded guilty to obstructing justice.

The four remaining suspects are Walter Render IV, Tyrone Render, Marcus Clark and Christopher Williams.

Seven of the eight suspects in the murder of Iron Cannon
Walter Render is scheduled for a jury trial on Dec. 13.

Tyrone Render has a hearing on Oct. 27.

Clark and Williams are scheduled to go on trial on Nov. 29.

