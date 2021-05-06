‘Intricate cover-up’: 7 charged in connection to disappearance and murder of Iron Cannon

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - Seven people are facing charges in connection to the disappearance and murder of Iron Cannon.
The 27-year-old Akron man was fatally shot on Oct. 18, 2020 in Wadsworth, according to a press release.
Police said their investigation revealed “an intricate cover-up” of destroyed evidence, including Cannon’s body, which remains missing.
A $2,500 reward is available for information leading to the location and recovery of his remains.
Authorities arrested the following people Thursday:
• Justin D. Hornbeck, 28, of Uniontown: Murder with firearm specification, tampering with
evidence, weapons under disability, obstructing justice, gross abuse of a corpse and
engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity
• Tyrone L. Render, 27, of Wooster: Tampering with evidence with firearm specification,
obstructing justice, weapons under disability, gross abuse of a corpse and engaging in a
pattern of corrupt activity
• Autumn M. Knight, 27, of Cuyahoga Falls: Tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, gross
abuse of a corpse and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity
• Marcus Y. Clark, 55, of Akron: Tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, gross abuse of a
corpse and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity
• Christopher J. Williams, 32, of Akron: Tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, gross
abuse of a corpse and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity
• Samantha P. McCune, 27, of Uniontown: Obstructing justice
• Antonio W. Moore, 38, of Akron: Obstructing justice
The seven people are in Medina County jail with bonds ranging from $500,000 to $1 million, according to police.
Wadsworth Police Department was assisted by the U.S. Marshals, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, Akron Police Department, Medina County Sheriff’s Office, Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the Medina County Prosecutor’s Office.
