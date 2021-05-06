Lake Erie water levels trending lower than last year: What that means for erosion

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Water levels on Lake Erie have been dramatically rising the past several years.
This year, despite levels being above normal heading in the summer season, Lake Erie water levels are significantly lower than last year.
Last year, we saw record high water levels on the lake that led to soil erosion and marina flooding.
Heading into the summer season, water levels are about 17 inches lower than they were last year, according to the Army Corps of Engineers.
Water levels are forecasted to rise slightly as we head into summer, but with lower levels than last year, this will help lessen erosion and flooding issues along the lakeshore - especially near the western basin where the lake is much more shallow.
The lake will also impact temperatures and storm chances through the summer.
The lake breeze fires up when warmer air moves over cooler lake waters and can help be a trigger for thunderstorms.
When the lake breeze comes onshore it can also cool down lakeshore communities, sometimes 10 to 20 degrees compared to cities inland!
You can learn more about the lake breeze here.
