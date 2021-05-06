LIVE: Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson Tele Town Hall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Frank announced during a “Special Tele Town Hall” he is not seeking re-election in November 2021.
